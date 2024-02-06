'Mamm Van' will offer breast-cancer screenings to three counties

Area women unable to access breast-cancer screenings will have the screening come to them this week in the form of a mobile mammography clinic.

The so-called “Mamm Van” will visit Stoddard, New Madrid and Mississippi counties to provide free screenings.

Jimmy Wilferth, Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation executive director, said Wednesday the outreach program is the product of more than a year’s work and a partnership among Saint Francis Healthcare System, Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and the University of Missouri.

“This is the day mammography goes mobile, mammography goes on the road,” Wilferth said.

He said the program is a natural extension of Saint Francis Healthcare System’s existing cancer-screening efforts.

The "Mamm Van" is a mobile mammography unit scheduled to visit three rural counties in Southeast Missouri this week as part of a partnership between Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri. Tyler Graef

Saint Francis, he said, has been providing free mammograms in Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau for 17 years, but there still are women who are unable to make the trip to be screened.

“We’re always wanting to grow,” Wilferth said.