NewsApril 28, 2018

Mall entrance renovation underway; more to come, official says

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is getting a face-lift. A few of them, actually, said Catharine Wells, director of field marketing for CBL Properties. The first project mall visitors might notice is the main entrance exterior remodel, which, Wells said, is the first major renovation of the entrance since the mall opened in 1981, aside from a few changes made a few years after the mallï¿½s grand opening...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The entrance to West Park Mall is being remodeled as seen Friday in Cape Girardeau.
The entrance to West Park Mall is being remodeled as seen Friday in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is getting a face-lift. A few of them, actually, said Catharine Wells, director of field marketing for CBL Properties.

The first project mall visitors might notice is the main entrance exterior remodel, which, Wells said, is the first major renovation of the entrance since the mall opened in 1981, aside from a few changes made a few years after the mallï¿½s grand opening.

ï¿½It was just time to get everything updated,ï¿½ Wells said.

Work began Thursday and will continue through August, Wells said.

The main entrance will still be open, she said, and parking wonï¿½t be affected for the duration of the project.

Also anticipated to be complete in August is the Victoriaï¿½s Secret renovation and expansion, which will include the addition of Pink, Wells said.

Bath & Body Works also will be renovated this spring, she said.

A grand celebration is planned for August, Wells said, with details to come.

West Park Mall recently welcomed Ashley Furniture HomeStore, which filled the anchor spot formerly held by Steve & Barryï¿½s.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

3049 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
