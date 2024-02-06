Mall entrance renovation underway; more to come, official says

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is getting a face-lift. A few of them, actually, said Catharine Wells, director of field marketing for CBL Properties.

The first project mall visitors might notice is the main entrance exterior remodel, which, Wells said, is the first major renovation of the entrance since the mall opened in 1981, aside from a few changes made a few years after the mallï¿½s grand opening.

ï¿½It was just time to get everything updated,ï¿½ Wells said.

Work began Thursday and will continue through August, Wells said.

The main entrance will still be open, she said, and parking wonï¿½t be affected for the duration of the project.

Also anticipated to be complete in August is the Victoriaï¿½s Secret renovation and expansion, which will include the addition of Pink, Wells said.