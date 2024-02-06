Malden murder suspect sought

MALDEN, Mo. — A Malden man is being sought for his connection with a murder that occurred Saturday night.

A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden. Kirkwood has been formally charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

At 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Malden police responded to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard streets where officers found the body of Ryan Allen Lehnig of Malden, the release stated.