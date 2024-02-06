Malden murder suspect sought

MALDEN, Mo. — A Malden man is being sought for his connection with a murder that occurred Saturday night.
A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden. Kirkwood has been formally charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release.
At 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Malden police responded to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard streets where officers found the body of Ryan Allen Lehnig of Malden, the release stated.
A witness who knew Kirkwood and Lehnig told police that after a brief verbal altercation at a residence on North Decatur Street, Kirkwood fired a handgun inside the house, according to the release. The witness later stated the victim left the residence and was bleeding. Kirkwood left the residence soon after with an unknown white female.
Dunklin County Coroner James Powell pronounced Lehnig dead at 9:13 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities are requesting the assistance of the public in the matter. Kirkwood is considered armed and dangerous and, if located, the public is asked to contact the local police department and not approach the suspect.
Lehnig’s killing is being investigated by the Dunklin County Major Case Squad, Malden Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug & Crime, Kennett Police Department and the Office of the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney.
