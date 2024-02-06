Malden man dies in two-vehicle crash near Morehouse

A Malden, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to a report from the state Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse, Missouri.

Steven Childers, 23, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima eastbound on U.S. 60 when Gabriel Massey, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, driving a 2006 Ford F150 southbound, failed to yield the right of way and collided with Childers' vehicle.