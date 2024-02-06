Malden man dies in two-vehicle crash near Morehouse

A Malden, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 11.
According to a report from the state Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse, Missouri.
Steven Childers, 23, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima eastbound on U.S. 60 when Gabriel Massey, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, driving a 2006 Ford F150 southbound, failed to yield the right of way and collided with Childers' vehicle.
New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Childers dead at the scene.
Massey sustained "moderate" injuries and was taken by New Madrid County ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
According to the report, both drivers were wearing safety devices.
