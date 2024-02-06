Malden man arrested for alleged DWI

Alleged drug violations resulted in a Malden, Missouri, man's arrest Monday afternoon.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Khane Booker, 23, was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
He was taken to Stoddard County Jail and released.
