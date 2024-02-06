All sections
NewsJune 23, 2021

Malden man arrested for alleged DWI

Alleged drug violations resulted in a Malden, Missouri, man's arrest Monday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Khane Booker, 23, was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Alleged drug violations resulted in a Malden, Missouri, man's arrest Monday afternoon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Khane Booker, 23, was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

He was taken to Stoddard County Jail and released.

Local News

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

