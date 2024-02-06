Malcolm McCrae working to inspire youth to create

Malcolm McCrae wants to bring art to the people, and while his colorful murals dot the Cape Girardeau landscape, he's working on a project now to be more direct with supplies and instructions to people who want and need a creative outlet.

Since shutdowns related to COVID-19 began earlier this year, McCrae has been teaching ni virtual classrooms and assisting in online summer camps for organizations across the country, he said. He's working with Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, on an online art camp for children, and has worked with Shawnee College in Southern Illinois and another organization in New York.

All of this has happened in July, McCrae said, laughing.

He'd already been focusing on learning to teach art online. "I knew this would be the future in education, and COVID-19 sped up the need for this kind of training to keep young people engaged through virtual opportunities," McCrae said.

Teaching art online is different than teaching in person, McCrae said, even though he employs the same tools to get students' attention and help inspire them. His art style is colorful and dynamic, and hip-hop imagery and energy infuses his work. That helps capture students' imaginations, he said.

Airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae is shown in his Cape Girardeau studio June 11, 2019. Southeast Missourian file

"Now, with virtual learning, I'm just taking that and expanding it," McCrae said.

Many of the students he works with don't have access to art supplies, though, and that's where his latest fundraiser comes in.

"You're dealing with kids who don't have pens, markers, pencils, canvases, paintbrushes," McCrae said. "I'm trying to get young people creating."

That creative outlet is necessary to children who, like adults, are dealing with the stresses of COVID-19 and quarantine, McCrae said.

"There's confinement. School will be different. Social opportunities too. We have heightened pressure. People in general need creative distractions, especially now," he explained.