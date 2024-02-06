Makeover at the movies: Transformation complete inside Cape theater

Cape Girardeau’s movie-going experience got a serious upgrade this fall.

Construction to upgrade seating in all 14 auditoriums at Cape West Cinema is complete, and a new restaurant and lounge were added to the lobby.

A new exterior door will be added to the front of the building, and that construction should be complete soon, theater general manager Kevin Dillon said.

Marcus Theatres, headquartered in Milwaukee, acquired Wehrenberg in late 2016. This summer, the Cape West Cinema underwent a face-lift: new seats, new signs, new flooring and a new restaurant and lounge.

But that bare list doesn’t touch the new experience.

A 25-foot screen at Take Five Lounge is seen Thursday at Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Gone are the outdoor ticket booths, bathrooms with primary-color laminate surfaces, the neon signs in the lobby, the arcade games.

Now, a sleek, muted color scheme in beige, gray and black dominates throughout, and the Take Five Lounge fills the area where moviegoers used to take in a game of air hockey.

“It’s a new concept for this area,” Dillon said. “Before or after a show, people can come in, enjoy a drink, talk about the movie or just relax.”

There will be a one-drink limit per person, Dillon said, and everyone will be carded.

But drinks can be taken into the theaters, Dillon said.

A pepperoni, onion and mushroom pizza freshly made Thursday at the Zaffiro's Express at Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

There will be drink specials throughout the year to correspond to new movies, he said.

Right now, a Wonder Woman cocktail is available.

In anticipation of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” film set to open Dec. 14, several specials are planned.

The Jedi Long Island will be a special beverage available, said Julie Caan, spokeswoman for Marcus Theatres, and food options will be available, but they’re still being finalized, she said.