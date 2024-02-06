Make and Take event at Crisp Museum highlights Archaeology Month

Southeast Missouri State University’s Crisp Museum kicked off First Friday with a Take and Make event inspired by the museum’s September theme: Missouri Archaeology Month.

Take and Make Arrowhead Necklaces began Friday and ran through Sunday.

Ellen Flentge, curator of education at the museum, said that during the activity, participants were given stones made into an arrow point, along with colored string and beads to make into a necklace.

She added that it only takes about 15 minutes to complete a necklace, and encouraged participants to check out the Beckwith collection of prehistoric lithics and pottery when finished.

“All of [the kids] have seemed to really enjoy putting [the necklaces] together,” Flentge said. “They’re quick and easy, and you can walk away real fast with it finished.”