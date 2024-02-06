All sections
September 8, 2020

Make and Take event at Crisp Museum highlights Archaeology Month

Southeast Missouri State University’s Crisp Museum kicked off First Friday with a Take and Make event inspired by the museum’s September theme: Missouri Archaeology Month. Take and Make Arrowhead Necklaces began Friday and ran through Sunday. Ellen Flentge, curator of education at the museum, said that during the activity, participants were given stones made into an arrow point, along with colored string and beads to make into a necklace...

Brooke Holford
Scarlett Loomas and daughter, Amelie Hanschen, look at exhibits at Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Scarlett Loomas and daughter, Amelie Hanschen, look at exhibits at Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.Brooke holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University’s Crisp Museum kicked off First Friday with a Take and Make event inspired by the museum’s September theme: Missouri Archaeology Month.

Take and Make Arrowhead Necklaces began Friday and ran through Sunday.

Ellen Flentge, curator of education at the museum, said that during the activity, participants were given stones made into an arrow point, along with colored string and beads to make into a necklace.

She added that it only takes about 15 minutes to complete a necklace, and encouraged participants to check out the Beckwith collection of prehistoric lithics and pottery when finished.

“All of [the kids] have seemed to really enjoy putting [the necklaces] together,” Flentge said. “They’re quick and easy, and you can walk away real fast with it finished.”

On Friday and Saturday, Flentge said a “steady stream” of people attended.

“With it being a holiday weekend, I’m really happy we have people coming in — that’s great,” she said.

Flentge said this activity was a part of the museum’s efforts to expand who would be interested in coming to the museum.

“We added these hands-on, free activities to First Fridays to try to bring in a different crowd,” Flentge said. “Instead of just having older patrons who are already art supporters — college kids and up — we wanted to draw in some families to art openings and activities.”

For more information about upcoming events at Southeast’s Crisp Museum, visit www.semo.edu/museum.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

