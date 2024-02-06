Major Case Squad seeks woman in connection with homicide investigation

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad wants to talk to a woman in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau.
The woman’s photo was posted Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page and on its Twitter account.
Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer for the department, said, “She is not a suspect, not even a person of interest.”
He added, “We just want to talk to her.”
A photo of the woman surfaced during the investigation, Schmidt said, adding authorities do not know her name, nor where she lives.
Anyone who has information about her is asked to contact Cape Girardeau police at (573) 335-6621 or on the anonymous line at (573) 339-6313, text “CAPEPD” to 847411 or email police@cityofcape.org.
Durden’s body was found shortly after 12:30 p.m. July 19 in an upstairs apartment at 203 S. Lorimier St. The coroner pronounced Durden dead at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted Friday, but police and Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton have not disclosed how Durden died.
A man who lived across the street from the apartment building and was home during the lunch hour said he did not hear any gunshots.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Pertinent address:
203 S. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.