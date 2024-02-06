All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 26, 2017

Major Case Squad seeks woman in connection with homicide investigation

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad wants to talk to a woman in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau. The woman’s photo was posted Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page and on its Twitter account...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad posted this photo of an unidentified woman on social media Tuesday night. A Cape Girardeau public information officer said she is not a suspect in the July 19 homicide death of Lavell Durden Jr. but officers want to talk to her about it.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad posted this photo of an unidentified woman on social media Tuesday night. A Cape Girardeau public information officer said she is not a suspect in the July 19 homicide death of Lavell Durden Jr. but officers want to talk to her about it.Cape Girardeau Police Department

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad wants to talk to a woman in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau.

The woman’s photo was posted Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page and on its Twitter account.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer for the department, said, “She is not a suspect, not even a person of interest.”

He added, “We just want to talk to her.”

A photo of the woman surfaced during the investigation, Schmidt said, adding authorities do not know her name, nor where she lives.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad posted this photo of an unidentified woman on social media Tuesday night. A Cape Girardeau public information officer said she is not a suspect in the July 19 homicide death of Lavell Durden Jr. but officers want to talk to her about it.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad posted this photo of an unidentified woman on social media Tuesday night. A Cape Girardeau public information officer said she is not a suspect in the July 19 homicide death of Lavell Durden Jr. but officers want to talk to her about it.Cape Girardeau Police Department

Anyone who has information about her is asked to contact Cape Girardeau police at (573) 335-6621 or on the anonymous line at (573) 339-6313, text “CAPEPD” to 847411 or email police@cityofcape.org.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Durden’s body was found shortly after 12:30 p.m. July 19 in an upstairs apartment at 203 S. Lorimier St. The coroner pronounced Durden dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, but police and Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton have not disclosed how Durden died.

A man who lived across the street from the apartment building and was home during the lunch hour said he did not hear any gunshots.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

203 S. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy