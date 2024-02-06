Major Case Squad seeks woman in connection with homicide investigation

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad wants to talk to a woman in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau.

The woman’s photo was posted Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page and on its Twitter account.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, public information officer for the department, said, “She is not a suspect, not even a person of interest.”

He added, “We just want to talk to her.”

A photo of the woman surfaced during the investigation, Schmidt said, adding authorities do not know her name, nor where she lives.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger Major Case Squad posted this photo of an unidentified woman on social media Tuesday night. A Cape Girardeau public information officer said she is not a suspect in the July 19 homicide death of Lavell Durden Jr. but officers want to talk to her about it. Cape Girardeau Police Department

Anyone who has information about her is asked to contact Cape Girardeau police at (573) 335-6621 or on the anonymous line at (573) 339-6313, text “CAPEPD” to 847411 or email police@cityofcape.org.