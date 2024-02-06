All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 30, 2017
Major Case Squad probing homicide disbands; possible informant contacted
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigating the shooting death of Jimmy Latray Walker has been disbanded per the 72-hour standard activation period, according to a news release. Walker, 22, of Cape Girardeau was killed early Saturday morning after a shooting in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau...
Tyler Graef

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigating the shooting death of Jimmy Latray Walker has been disbanded per the 72-hour standard activation period, according to a news release.

Walker, 22, of Cape Girardeau was killed early Saturday morning after a shooting in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

Police announced Monday they sought to contact Randall Lewis of Cape Girardeau and Charleston, Missouri, who was believed to have information about the shooting.

Police contacted Lewis, who they said was fully cooperative, according to a post Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We want to make clear that Mr. Lewis was never mentioned as a person of interest [or] suspect in this investigation by the Major Case Squad,” the post read.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department continues to investigate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The department extended thanks to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol for their help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or at its anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313. The police department also can be reached via email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

500 block of South Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy