The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigating the shooting death of Jimmy Latray Walker has been disbanded per the 72-hour standard activation period, according to a news release.
Walker, 22, of Cape Girardeau was killed early Saturday morning after a shooting in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
Police announced Monday they sought to contact Randall Lewis of Cape Girardeau and Charleston, Missouri, who was believed to have information about the shooting.
Police contacted Lewis, who they said was fully cooperative, according to a post Tuesday on the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page.
“We want to make clear that Mr. Lewis was never mentioned as a person of interest [or] suspect in this investigation by the Major Case Squad,” the post read.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department continues to investigate.
The department extended thanks to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol for their help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or at its anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313. The police department also can be reached via email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
Pertinent address:
500 block of South Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
