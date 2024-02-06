A homicide investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a Tuesday night shooting claimed the life of one victim and injured another.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the murder, which occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street, according to information released by investigators Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one victim died as a result of their wounds, the release stated. The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The identity of the deceased victim has not been released to the public at this time.
According to the release, the major case squad is investigating leads pertaining to the incident.
When asked whether the homicide could be related to a Saturday night shooting that injured five people, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated no connection had been reached as of Wednesday morning.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621 or by calling its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. The department can also be reached by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.