A homicide investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a Tuesday night shooting claimed the life of one victim and injured another.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the murder, which occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street, according to information released by investigators Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one victim died as a result of their wounds, the release stated. The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.