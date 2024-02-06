A second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to information released Thursday by police.

Despite the disbanding of the major case squad, the most recent information released by police stated the matter is still being actively investigated and encouraged the public to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to the investigation.

To contact the department, call the business line at (573) 335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Police can also be reached via text by sending “CAPEPD” to 847411.