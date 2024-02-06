The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded Saturday after being activated to investigate the homicide of Marc-Anthony V. Jones, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The homicide occurred at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, according to information released by investigators, where officers discovered Jones had been shot inside of a residence and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
A second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to information released Thursday by police.
Despite the disbanding of the major case squad, the most recent information released by police stated the matter is still being actively investigated and encouraged the public to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to the investigation.
To contact the department, call the business line at (573) 335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Police can also be reached via text by sending “CAPEPD” to 847411.
