NewsFebruary 13, 2018

Major case squad activated to investigate shooting death in Cape

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the death of a Cape Girardeau resident reported Sunday, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. At 9:02 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a man down near the 600 block of South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau, according to a police department news release sent Monday afternoon...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night at this apartment building at 646 S. Spring St., seen here Monday.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night at this apartment building at 646 S. Spring St., seen here Monday.Kassi Jackson

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the death of a Cape Girardeau resident reported Sunday, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Tyler Conway
Tyler Conway

At 9:02 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a man down near the 600 block of South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau, according to a police department news release sent Monday afternoon.

The man was identified as Tyler Conway, a 19-year-old Cape Girardeau resident, according to the release.

The major case squad continues to investigate, the police department said in the release.

The squad's standard activation period is 72 hours.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

646 S. Spring St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

