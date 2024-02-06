Major case squad activated to investigate shooting death in Cape

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the death of a Cape Girardeau resident reported Sunday, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
At 9:02 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a man down near the 600 block of South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau, according to a police department news release sent Monday afternoon.
The man was identified as Tyler Conway, a 19-year-old Cape Girardeau resident, according to the release.
The major case squad continues to investigate, the police department said in the release.
Pertinent address:
646 S. Spring St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
