Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide case

SIKESTON, Mo. — One man is dead and the SEMO Major Case Squad has been called after a shooting in Sikeston late Monday night.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Austin Henley, at approximately 11:56 p.m. Monday, Sikeston DPS responded to the 800 block of William Street in reference to a shooting. A 24-year-old man of Sikeston was found shot at that location and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated to assist with the investigation. As of Tuesday morning, the investigation was still ongoing.
Police are looking for information in reference to the shooting and are asking anyone who has information to contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.