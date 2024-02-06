Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide case

SIKESTON, Mo. — One man is dead and the SEMO Major Case Squad has been called after a shooting in Sikeston late Monday night.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Austin Henley, at approximately 11:56 p.m. Monday, Sikeston DPS responded to the 800 block of William Street in reference to a shooting. A 24-year-old man of Sikeston was found shot at that location and was pronounced dead at the scene.