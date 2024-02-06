All sections
August 26, 2019

Major case squad activated in Saturday night homicide

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, according to a Sunday news release from the major case squad...

Ben Matthews
Emergency personnel take a person to an ambulance while responding to a call where shots had been fired Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. At the scene, Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Richard McCall was only able to confirm shots were fired and two people were transported to the hospital.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, according to a Sunday news release from the major case squad.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and both victims were transported to local hospitals.

One victim has since died as a result of their wounds. The second victim is undergoing treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Caution tape surrounded multiple houses on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue as of Sunday afternoon, and the news release said the major case squad is "currently investigating multiple leads pertaining to this incident."

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the release of information is being limited due to the major case squad's ongoing investigations but said he anticipated the department to release more information over the next 24 hours.

Hann encouraged anyone with information to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at (573) 335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313.

"We will take [information from] anyone," Hann said. "Any caller, and they can remain anonymous if they choose."

Local News
