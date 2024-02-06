Major case squad activated in Saturday night homicide

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, according to a Sunday news release from the major case squad.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and both victims were transported to local hospitals.

One victim has since died as a result of their wounds. The second victim is undergoing treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the release.