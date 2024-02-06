All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Major Cape Girardeau roadway improvements moved up to 2023
A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed the City of Cape Girardeau to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway. Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street -- was originally slated for improvements in 2024. Renovations to the roadway will now begin in 2023, according to a news release from the city...
Nathan English
The deterioration of the roadway and numerous complaints from residents have prompted the City of Cape Girardeau to bump up the timeline for Lexington Avenue improvements.
The deterioration of the roadway and numerous complaints from residents have prompted the City of Cape Girardeau to bump up the timeline for Lexington Avenue improvements.Nathan English

A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed the City of Cape Girardeau to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway.

Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street -- was originally slated for improvements in 2024. Renovations to the roadway will now begin in 2023, according to a news release from the city.

The project is funded under the sixth iteration of Cape Girardeau's Transportation Trust Fund, a half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation improvements that has been approved by voters every five years since 1995. It is expected to cost around $2.4 million.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the coming months, sections of Lexington will be removed and replaced, additional curb, gutters and sidewalks will be repaired. Construction is expected to last into 2024.

In order to expedite work on the roadway project timelines will shift. Improvements to Sprigg from Southern Expressway to Highway 74 were originally scheduled to begin this year, but will be shifted to 2024. Additionally, repairs to Bertling Street from Perryville Road to Big Bend Road were slated to round out TTF6 in 2025. Now, both Sprigg and Bertling improvements will be designed and ready for construction and will be prioritized based on an evaluation of their conditions, the news release said.

The city will have the available funding to possibly begin both projects in 2024.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy