Major Cape Girardeau roadway improvements moved up to 2023

A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed the City of Cape Girardeau to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway.

Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street -- was originally slated for improvements in 2024. Renovations to the roadway will now begin in 2023, according to a news release from the city.

The project is funded under the sixth iteration of Cape Girardeau's Transportation Trust Fund, a half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation improvements that has been approved by voters every five years since 1995. It is expected to cost around $2.4 million.