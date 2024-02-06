Major building upgrade gives nursing students 'environment to learn'

Renovation work at SoutheastHEALTH's College of Nursing and Health Sciences is complete and will pave the way for a more modern student experience, officials said at an open house Wednesday.

Work began last summer, and the first floor of the former bank building at 2001 William St. in Cape Girardeau has been transformed: New spaces include three classrooms, a student commons area and a student lounge and administrative offices.

A student study area, complete with tables and chairs, was built out of the former bank vault, said hospital spokeswoman Sally Owen.

And each floor now has a coffee bar with vending machines and popcorn, for student use, Owen added.

The classrooms are equipped with screens and projectors to allow for more videos and other interactive teaching methods, said MLS clinical coordinator Lea White.

"We're just not chalkboard anymore," White said, noting that instructors use PowerPoint presentations more frequently now than in previous years.

A recharging station in one hallway will give students a chance to recharge between classes, Owen said.

On the second floor, thanks to generous donations from Cape Radiology and SoutheastHEALTH, improved space and equipment are ready for use, said Pat Fosse, assistant professor of radiology and radiology program clinical coordinator.

The equipment is all digital, meaning no X-ray films are produced, he noted.

Just down the hall from the radiology lab, a "wet lab" where students can grow cultures and perform other experiments has also been updated, Owen said.

And there's a simulation lab, where students can practice procedures on SimMan -- an advanced patient simulator that can display neurological symptoms and physiological.