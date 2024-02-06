Maintenance work for Cape's Main Street

A Fronabarger Concreters crew prepares to install a section of 18-inch sewer pipe Monday as a downtown sidewalk and lighting project gets underway at Main and Themis streets in Cape Girardeau. The Oak Ridge firm is replacing existing sidewalks and street lights along a 900-foot section of Main Street. It will close only a half-block of the street at a time. Completion of the project is expected by late May...