Main Street work to close Broadway intersection to traffic

The Broadway and Main Street intersection will be closed to traffic for about a week, beginning Wednesday, city officials said.
The closing will allow crews to construct crosswalks as part of the Main Street sidewalks and lighting project, officials said.
Traffic will be detoured around the intersection to the west via Middle Street and Park Drive. Traffic can detour east around the construction work via Spanish and Themis streets, officials said.
Pertinent address:
Broadway and Main Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
