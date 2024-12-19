Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars

Water main breaks have cost the City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars while suffering 46 breaks in 2024 as of Sunday, Dec. 15, according to an Alliance Water Resources document provided to the Southeast Missourian.

The 46 water main breaks include one of the most recent breaks Dec. 9 near the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant, which led to a citywide boil-water advisory. That break cost the city $12,364, with $4,351 of that amount in water loss. An Alliance Water Resources employee who did not want their name used, told the Southeast Missourian that, depending on the water main size and how quickly it can be fixed, some may cost around $1,000 to fix while some could cost six to seven thousand dollars.

Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings said while there have been other larger main breaks this year, such as the one seen near the Cape Rock Water plant, the water loss may have been different compared to the others. He said minus the water loss expense, those costs incurred with other larger main breaks could be comparable with the one Dec. 9

Ridings said the Dec. 9 main break took around 200 man hours at time and a half to fix.

Alliance Water Resources excavation superintendent Lucas Cook said the pipe material may be one of the biggest indicators of how long a repair might take.