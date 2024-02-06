Mail-in voting surge expected in Cape Co.

Cape Girardeau County election officials are expecting a major surge in absentee ballots for the August and November elections now that Governor Mike Parson has signed the COVID-driven Missouri General Assembly bill easing restrictions on voting.
"Normally, we receive between 700 to 800 absentee requests for an August election," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007. "I anticipate three to four times that many (requests) this time."
She noted since Parson signed the Senate Bill (SB) 631 on June 4, 60 county residents so far have asked for an absentee ballot.
In the most recent election, June 2, nearly 600 people voted absentee, about three times more than usual.
Summers said the August ballot has been proofed and sent to the printer and will be mailed out starting June 23.
There are seven possible excuses for voting absentee and most require a notary. A longtime exception to the need for a notary is physical incapacity or confinement due to illness. This exception also covers voters who can't come to the polls because they care for someone who is ill or physically disabled.
The newly-enacted legislation now gives one more no-notary-needed excuse arising directly from the current pandemic.
If a voter has contracted the coronavirus or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID, an absentee ballot may also be used without a notary's services. There are eight accepted COVID-related reasons to self-identify as at risk:
People who would prefer to avoid a polling place but who would not normally qualify to vote absentee can vote via a notarized mail-in ballot, but only for remaining 2020 elections.
Summers said no one has yet requested this type of ballot, "but that's because a lot of people don't know about it yet."
Once word gets out, Summers said she expects a deluge of requests.
"Since this is the first time for a true, no-excuses-needed mail-in notarized ballot in Missouri, we have no benchmark," she said.
The easing of voter restrictions expires at the end of the year in expectation the pandemic will be over.
Summers admits she has heard from people on both sides.
"Some are unhappy with the mail-in option because they say it threatens election security," she said.
"Others think the legislation unfairly hinders people from voting," Summers added.
Parson's position mirrors that frequently expressed by President Trump.
"I fully agree with (the president's) position and do not support any plan to expand mass mail-in voting without a reason," said Parson on the day he signed SB 631.
"What we are against, and what President Trump is against, is voting absentee without a reason (and/or) without a signature verification," the governor added.
For those who wish to avoid going to a designated polling place, the ballot envelope asks the voters to specify either voting "absentee" or voting "mail-in."
To be counted, all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. election day.
The easing of voting restrictions will sunset Dec. 31 and is only available for the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections.
Those with questions may call the County Clerk's Office, (573) 243-3547.
