Magnitude 7 Metals in danger of closing

MARSTON, Mo. -- Just two years after opening in Marston, Magnitude 7 Metals is losing money at such a fast pace it could close within 60 days. This is according to a story released by Reuters Friday morning.

In an interview with Reuters, Magnitude 7 Metals chief executive Charles Reali said, "we are in prayer mode. If things don't turn around in the next 60 days, I don't know."

New Madrid City Manager Richard McGill said it wasn't the news he expected to hear Friday morning. "I was very disappointed to hear that," McGill said. "When Noranda closed, it had a major economic impact."

Noranda Aluminum closed in the spring of 2016, cutting about 900 jobs and a payroll that was estimated as $95 million in 2013. It was a huge blow to the local economy with funding cut to the New Madrid County R-1 School District as well as police and ambulance budgets and the overall budget of New Madrid County. The R-1 school district also saw a drop in enrollment as some former employees of Noranda had to relocate to find employment.

McGill said of the 900 employees that lost jobs, about 110 to 120 were New Madrid residents while another 260 or so were from Sikeston. He said Noranda had employees from a four-state area around the Bootheel.

"This isn't just a New Madrid issue, this is a regional issue," McGill said. "We need these jobs. I would hate to lose over 500 jobs."

Two years after Noranda closed, Magnitude 7 Metals opened in 2018 with help from President Donald Trump imposing a 10% tariff on imported aluminum. But the price of aluminum has continued to drop, made worse by the coronavirus, which is raising fears of a global recession. On Friday, the price of aluminum fell to $1,676 per ton on the London Metal Exchange. That is the lowest price it has been since October of 2016.

Reali described the market for the plants aluminum product as "absolutely terrible."

"These prices are 1988 and 1989 prices, dollar for dollar," Reali said in the interview. "Obviously, the costs are a hell of a lot more today than they were then."