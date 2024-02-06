Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles area

WILLIAMSVILLE — Residents of Southeast Missouri were shaken Wednesday evening when a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the region.

The quake occurred at 8:53 p.m. and was centered five miles south-southeast of Williamsville, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS data shows the quake as the largest to strike Missouri since a magnitude 3.9 hit the Bertrand area east of Sikeston in February 2012. Since that quake, three others measuring 3.6 have occurred in the region.

Local officials have not heard of any damage reports, but are encouraging those with damage to contact them.

“Right now we’re just looking for any reports of damage. If anyone has any, call the police or sheriff’s department,” said Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers. “We will tonight, and especially tomorrow, be looking even harder.”

If anyone has damage, Myers said, “we need to become aware of that, but at this point, we don’t know of any.”

The USGS initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 3.7 but later upgraded it to a 4.0.