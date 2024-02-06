Magnet appropriation withdrawn from Council agenda

A Cape Girardeau City Council vote on whether to appropriate $50,000 to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet has been tentatively delayed for a later date.

A first reading for consideration of the appropriation was previously scheduled for Monday's council meeting.

The $50,000 would help Magnet recoup a portion of funds paid for an economic development study created by consulting firm Ernst & Young. The study will assess the Cape Girardeau area's economic strengths, weaknesses and threats, among other focuses. It cost $140,000.

Though the decision was not made by him, Ward 4 representative Robbie Guard said the appropriation was taken off the agenda to allow time for more discussion among council members.

"If that would make everybody feel more comfortable, I'm all for it," Guard said.

Mention at the Dec. 6 council meeting of his intent to ask for funds sparked debate on how the City of Cape Girardeau determines which not-for-profits or projects to grant funds to.

Guard's previous $50,000 request on behalf of Magnet would have been sourced from the city's Casino Revenue Funds.