Magnet appropriation withdrawn from Council agenda

A Cape Girardeau City Council vote on whether to appropriate $50,000 to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet has been tentatively delayed for a later date.
A first reading for consideration of the appropriation was previously scheduled for Monday's council meeting.
The $50,000 would help Magnet recoup a portion of funds paid for an economic development study created by consulting firm Ernst & Young. The study will assess the Cape Girardeau area's economic strengths, weaknesses and threats, among other focuses. It cost $140,000.
Though the decision was not made by him, Ward 4 representative Robbie Guard said the appropriation was taken off the agenda to allow time for more discussion among council members.
"If that would make everybody feel more comfortable, I'm all for it," Guard said.
Mention at the Dec. 6 council meeting of his intent to ask for funds sparked debate on how the City of Cape Girardeau determines which not-for-profits or projects to grant funds to.
Guard's previous $50,000 request on behalf of Magnet would have been sourced from the city's Casino Revenue Funds.
Guard said Magnet's request will tentatively be on a council meeting agenda in the future.
"As long as there are fruitful discussions [and] everybody agrees to have it back on the schedule," Guard said.
Magnet's leadership and financial support comes from local government entities, including Cape Girardeau County, and the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City.
Guard and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox have served on the Magnet Board of Directors since 2017. Both Guard's and Fox's terms were set to expire Dec. 31.
Council members reappointed Guard and Fox to the board through an anonymous vote Monday night.
Board members serve one-year terms and may succeed themselves for a maximum of eight years.
