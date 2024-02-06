All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 21, 2021

Magnet appropriation withdrawn from Council agenda

A Cape Girardeau City Council vote on whether to appropriate $50,000 to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet has been tentatively delayed for a later date. A first reading for consideration of the appropriation was previously scheduled for Monday's council meeting...

Monica Obradovic

A Cape Girardeau City Council vote on whether to appropriate $50,000 to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet has been tentatively delayed for a later date.

A first reading for consideration of the appropriation was previously scheduled for Monday's council meeting.

The $50,000 would help Magnet recoup a portion of funds paid for an economic development study created by consulting firm Ernst & Young. The study will assess the Cape Girardeau area's economic strengths, weaknesses and threats, among other focuses. It cost $140,000.

Though the decision was not made by him, Ward 4 representative Robbie Guard said the appropriation was taken off the agenda to allow time for more discussion among council members.

"If that would make everybody feel more comfortable, I'm all for it," Guard said.

Mention at the Dec. 6 council meeting of his intent to ask for funds sparked debate on how the City of Cape Girardeau determines which not-for-profits or projects to grant funds to.

Guard's previous $50,000 request on behalf of Magnet would have been sourced from the city's Casino Revenue Funds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Guard said Magnet's request will tentatively be on a council meeting agenda in the future.

"As long as there are fruitful discussions [and] everybody agrees to have it back on the schedule," Guard said.

Board appointments

Magnet's leadership and financial support comes from local government entities, including Cape Girardeau County, and the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City.

Guard and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox have served on the Magnet Board of Directors since 2017. Both Guard's and Fox's terms were set to expire Dec. 31.

Council members reappointed Guard and Fox to the board through an anonymous vote Monday night.

Board members serve one-year terms and may succeed themselves for a maximum of eight years.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy