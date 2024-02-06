Maggie Rose to play Scout Hall on Saturday

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose will return to Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Sept. 16.
She will perform at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Rose, based out of Nashville, Tennessee, has become a staple at the Grand Ole Opry — recently performing at the storied country music stage for the 98th time. She said the Grand Ole Opry, while daunting at times, has strangely become familiar and welcoming.
Rose's music has shades of soul, Americana, R&B and folk. She calls it "American rockin' soul" because it transcends genres. She has been in Nashville since 2008 and has been in music professionally since she was signed out of college.
"From then, it was a very kind of baptism by fire experience, writing with some of these amazing writers and just trying to soak up everything I could from being in this town. So much talent. Almost 16 years that I've been able to say that I do this professionally," she explained in an interview Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Rose has been through Southeast Missouri many times, as her husband is from the area.
Last year, Rose was a headliner for Shipyard Music Festival, playing on the main stage during the second night of the two-day event.
"It's exciting to possibly have a place that I hope we will return to a lot because we have our connection to Southeast Missouri. We really loved Shipyard last year. They took great care of us, and the audience was so receptive and wonderful."
Rose had the opportunity to film a few new performances at Scout Hall to help promote Shipyard and as part of an ongoing series, Scout Sessions. She recorded several songs, including "It's You", one of her older songs.
Rose said she hopes those attending her performance Saturday will go home feeling exhausted but fulfilled.
"I think the venue. Scout, is a beautiful room. It's a great listening room. So, in those settings, I like to take the opportunity to give especially some of the new music that we're going to be playing a little preface with some insights where the song came from or what's behind the song," Rose said. "But we also like to have a party. There's lots of different dynamics to the show. We'll have songs that will make you have the feels and maybe a little more intimate, and then we have really big, bombastic energetic songs that will get you dancing and hopefully take you through a full range of emotions throughout the night. That's what we like to do when we succeed at it."
To follow Rose on her musical adventure, her handle for social media is @iammaggierose, and her website is www.maggierosemusic.com. Information on her new music as well as tour dates can be found.
To see Rose live in concert this weekend, tickets are on sale at www.thescouthall.com/events/maggie-rose-live-in-concert.
Rose's Scout Session may be found on YouTube at @TheScout.
Shipyard Music Festival returns the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. For a full lineup of musical acts and to buy tickets, visit www.shipyardfest.com.
