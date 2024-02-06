Maggie Rose to play Scout Hall on Saturday

"It's exciting to possibly have a place that I hope we will return to a lot because we have our connection to Southeast Missouri. We really loved Shipyard last year. They took great care of us, and the audience was so receptive and wonderful."

Rose had the opportunity to film a few new performances at Scout Hall to help promote Shipyard and as part of an ongoing series, Scout Sessions. She recorded several songs, including "It's You", one of her older songs.

Rose said she hopes those attending her performance Saturday will go home feeling exhausted but fulfilled.

"I think the venue. Scout, is a beautiful room. It's a great listening room. So, in those settings, I like to take the opportunity to give especially some of the new music that we're going to be playing a little preface with some insights where the song came from or what's behind the song," Rose said. "But we also like to have a party. There's lots of different dynamics to the show. We'll have songs that will make you have the feels and maybe a little more intimate, and then we have really big, bombastic energetic songs that will get you dancing and hopefully take you through a full range of emotions throughout the night. That's what we like to do when we succeed at it."

To follow Rose on her musical adventure, her handle for social media is @iammaggierose, and her website is www.maggierosemusic.com. Information on her new music as well as tour dates can be found.

To see Rose live in concert this weekend, tickets are on sale at www.thescouthall.com/events/maggie-rose-live-in-concert.

Rose's Scout Session may be found on YouTube at @TheScout.

Shipyard Music Festival returns the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. For a full lineup of musical acts and to buy tickets, visit www.shipyardfest.com.