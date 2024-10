Maggie Rose to perform at Room for One More benefit concert

Room for One More � an organization that advocates for orphans worldwide � is hosting a local benefit concert, featuring Emmy-winning country artist Maggie Rose, in celebration of the charity�s 10th anniversary.

The benefit concert will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at River House Winery in Scott City.

When the organization began in 2009, Room for One More president Shari Stroup said she felt as though God was opening her eyes to the number of vulnerable children in the world.

Stroup has four biological children and two adopted children. Room for One More co-founder Shelly Nall also has adopted children and biological children, Stroup said.

�I really think God called us for this type of mission because He wanted people to know that we�re not adopting just because we want children,� Stroup said. �We�re adopting because God�s heart is for children to be in families.�

Last year was the first year the benefit concert was held � also with Rose performing � which Stroup said was very successful.

The idea for the event grew out of the organization having hosted several �Run for One More� events, Stroup said.

�That�s what we had done for several years,� she said. �We were new, so [runs were] a great way to raise awareness, funding and to get our name out there.�

But those events didn�t raise �a ton of money,� according to Stroup.

�We were blessed last year with connections of getting to host this concert,� she said. �It has really exploded our funding.�