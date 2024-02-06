Maggie Rose to perform at Room for One More benefit concert

Room for One More ï¿½ an organization that advocates for orphans worldwide ï¿½ is hosting a local benefit concert, featuring Emmy-winning country artist Maggie Rose, in celebration of the charityï¿½s 10th anniversary.

The benefit concert will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at River House Winery in Scott City.

When the organization began in 2009, Room for One More president Shari Stroup said she felt as though God was opening her eyes to the number of vulnerable children in the world.

Stroup has four biological children and two adopted children. Room for One More co-founder Shelly Nall also has adopted children and biological children, Stroup said.

ï¿½I really think God called us for this type of mission because He wanted people to know that weï¿½re not adopting just because we want children,ï¿½ Stroup said. ï¿½Weï¿½re adopting because Godï¿½s heart is for children to be in families.ï¿½

Last year was the first year the benefit concert was held ï¿½ also with Rose performing ï¿½ which Stroup said was very successful.

The idea for the event grew out of the organization having hosted several ï¿½Run for One Moreï¿½ events, Stroup said.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s what we had done for several years,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½We were new, so [runs were] a great way to raise awareness, funding and to get our name out there.ï¿½

But those events didnï¿½t raise ï¿½a ton of money,ï¿½ according to Stroup.

ï¿½We were blessed last year with connections of getting to host this concert,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It has really exploded our funding.ï¿½