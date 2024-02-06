Maddock receives Southeast's first Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Nicholas Maddock received the first-ever Distinguished Young Alumni Award from the Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association at the All-Alumni Breakfast held during Southeast’s Homecoming celebration Saturday.
The award recognizes an alumna or alumnus younger than 37 for outstanding support of and service to the university, according to a university news release.
Maddock, who lives in Washington, D.C., is a café-launch manager with Capital One. He travels the United States facilitating launch processes for new Capital One cafés, according to the release.
Maddock graduated summa cum laude from Southeast in spring 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in economics, a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a major in finance, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a major in management, entrepreneurship option.
Since graduating from Southeast, Maddock has established two scholarships with the Southeast Missouri University Foundation: the Nicholas K. Maddock LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) Ally Scholarship and the Kevin J. Maddock International Studies Scholarship.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.