Maddock receives Southeast's first Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Maddock, who lives in Washington, D.C., is a café-launch manager with Capital One. He travels the United States facilitating launch processes for new Capital One cafés, according to the release.

Maddock graduated summa cum laude from Southeast in spring 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in economics, a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a major in finance, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a major in management, entrepreneurship option.

Since graduating from Southeast, Maddock has established two scholarships with the Southeast Missouri University Foundation: the Nicholas K. Maddock LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) Ally Scholarship and the Kevin J. Maddock International Studies Scholarship.