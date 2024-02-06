All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2019

Mac's Mission in Jackson rescues two-tailed 'unicorn' puppy

Ten-week-old golden retriever Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has no idea he has become an internet sensation after being rescued by Mac’s Mission in Jackson — and he doesn’t seem bothered by the extra tail between his eyes, either. Rochelle Steffen, founder of Mac’s Mission, said her volunteers picked up Narwhal and his “dad” — a 2-year-old wiener dog — after the organization was tagged in a social media post Saturday near Kansas City, Missouri. ...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A 10-week-old golden retriever puppy with a small tail growing between his eyes, dubbed Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, is seen with Mac's Mission animal rescue founder Rochelle Steffen on Wednesday at Mac's Mission in Jackson. The puppy's condition has led to widespread online notoriety and, Steffen said, a flood of adoption offers.
A 10-week-old golden retriever puppy with a small tail growing between his eyes, dubbed Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, is seen with Mac's Mission animal rescue founder Rochelle Steffen on Wednesday at Mac's Mission in Jackson. The puppy's condition has led to widespread online notoriety and, Steffen said, a flood of adoption offers.TYLER GRAEF

Ten-week-old golden retriever Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has no idea he has become an internet sensation after being rescued by Mac’s Mission in Jackson — and he doesn’t seem bothered by the extra tail between his eyes, either.

Rochelle Steffen, founder of Mac’s Mission, said her volunteers picked up Narwhal and his “dad” — a 2-year-old wiener dog — after the organization was tagged in a social media post Saturday near Kansas City, Missouri. They were abandoned and left to wander in the cold, she said.

The dogs were checked in at Mac’s Mission after retrieval, Steffen said, and a weekend employee notified her by phone the tail doesn’t wag, “it just hangs there.”

“You can’t help but giggle when you see him,” Steffen said standing between Narwhal and several other small dogs in one of three “pods” on the property. “He’s just so perfect.”

Dr. Brian Heuring at Cape Small Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau examined Narwhal and found no danger in him retaining his “tail,” she said.

Steffen said the tail contains a small amount of cartilage that never formed. It might grow, she said, but not to the size of his rear tail.

“There’s literally nothing there that would cause it to be removed,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Steffen has never seen anything like it, she said, except for a dog she rescued several years ago, Bumble, who had an extra leg protruding from his rear.

Steffen said she’s received multiple phone calls since Mac’s Mission posted a photo of Narwahl on its Facebook page.

Everybody in the rescue community knows Steffen is the “go-to” for the “strange and unusual” animals, she said, adding she currently houses 10 dogs with special needs.

“We’ve had a small handful of people throw a fit about the fact that we won’t remove [the extra tail],” Steffen said. “He was made this way and it’s not affecting his health. It makes him pretty stinkin’ adorably cute, so why would we take that away from him?”

With already a couple dozen requests to adopt Narwhal, Steffen said she’s going to hold off for a while and “let him be a puppy.”

Mac’s Mission is a not-for-profit, grassroots special-needs dog rescue and is 100% funded by donations.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy