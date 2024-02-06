Mac, 10-year-old canine namesake of Mac's Mission, dies

Rochelle Steffen and Requi Salter, co-founders of Mac’s Mission, are mourning the death of Mac, the pit bulldog for whom the not-for-profit animal rescue organization near Jackson is named.
“Mac died (Sunday) night of cancer,” said Salter, who said recent operations to remove tumors sped the progress of the disease throughout Mac’s body.
“He would have turned 10 years old on Friday,” she added.
Salter said Mac was Steffen’s first rescue back in 2011, finding the tiny, malnourished and generally unhealthy puppy for sale.
“(Mac) had hip dysplasia and Rochelle started raising money for surgery Mac needed and I helped her,” said Salter, noting T-shirts — among other items — were sold at various locations, including farmers markets.
“Rochelle and I decided to try to help more dogs in need,” said Salter, noting Mac’s Mission launched as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization specializing in special-needs animal adoptions in 2015.
“We thought we’d have more time with (Mac),” said Salter, who describes herself as “devastated and heartbroken” by his death.
“(Mac) was my entire world and my soulmate,” Steffen added.
“I always say Mac is my heart walking around outside my body and now my heart is gone,” she continued.
While the not-for-profit primarily handles a few dozen dogs at any particular moment, Salter said the rescue organization has also handled cats, tortoises and rabbits.
Mac’s Mission, at 325 County Road 436, hopes to complete construction of an adoption and rehab building on the property by early summer, Salter said.
