Mac, 10-year-old canine namesake of Mac's Mission, dies

Rochelle Steffen and Requi Salter, co-founders of Mac’s Mission, are mourning the death of Mac, the pit bulldog for whom the not-for-profit animal rescue organization near Jackson is named.

“Mac died (Sunday) night of cancer,” said Salter, who said recent operations to remove tumors sped the progress of the disease throughout Mac’s body.

“He would have turned 10 years old on Friday,” she added.

Salter said Mac was Steffen’s first rescue back in 2011, finding the tiny, malnourished and generally unhealthy puppy for sale.

“(Mac) had hip dysplasia and Rochelle started raising money for surgery Mac needed and I helped her,” said Salter, noting T-shirts — among other items — were sold at various locations, including farmers markets.