Lynwood poised for growth with building expansion project

Sitting on a 45-acre site off U.S. 61 not far from Cape County Park North, Cape Girardeau's Lynwood Baptist Church is preparing for expansion.

Mark Anderson, senior pastor of the 1,300-member congregation, said Lynwood -- which launched in 1959 and has been at its current site since 1996 -- needs additional space but will take a careful approach in accommodating its growing ministries.

"Absolutely we want to be wise stewards of the resources God has given us so that we don't overextend ourselves financially," said Anderson, who originally led Lynwood from 1994 to 2000.

After eight years pastoring in Jackson, Mississippi, Anderson returned to lead Lynwood in 2008.

"We currently have 66,000 square feet of ministry space and plan to add 38,000 more," said Anderson, 63, who took pains to emphasize Lynwood is still in what he called a "design" phase.

Lynwood Baptist Church senior pastor Mark Anderson is seen Monday, March 13 with a poster for Lynwood Christian Academy. The congregation is expected to soon embark on a major expansion. Jeff Long

"This is what we anticipate doing, but we still have to go through cost estimates and a financial campaign to determine what we can actually afford. We're in the planning stages. This is our desire and our goal, but we'll have better information this fall. The full scope of the project may end up needing changes; it may need to be scaled down," he said, adding Lynwood has two Sunday morning services, three Sunday school hours and has been livestreaming worship since before the pandemic.

School

"Approximately three years ago, the church made the decision to assume responsibility for Cape Christian Community School. (Their leadership) was looking for a facility," he said.

The school, now called Lynwood Christian Academy, has been growing.