Lynwood Christian Academy hires first headmaster

With its first school year down, Lynwood Christian Academy in Cape Girardeau finally has a headmaster who plans to start sometime next month.

It was announced on the academy's Facebook page Monday its new hire is pastor Benjamin Rhodes, who is obtaining a Ph.D. in Christian Education at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He and his family of six will be relocating from New Orleans to Cape Girardeau in the upcoming months.

"[Benjamin] is very well educated. He's held both pastoral roles and leadership roles in a school, and he kind of had all the things we were looking for, all the boxes were checked," said Hayes Howell, executive pastor at Lynwood Baptist Church. In addition to his experience, Howell said he thinks Rhodes will mesh well with the team because of his personality.

The school relocated and rebranded itself in January 2020 when it was essentially absorbed by Lynwood Baptist Church after almost 50 years of operation as Cape Christian Community School. The academy has been searching for a headmaster since.

Rhodes described his background leading him to accept the position as a journey.

"Honestly, I did not really picture myself going into education," he said.

He elaborated by saying he studied music and youth ministry for his bachelor's degree and then pursued a master's degree in worship ministry, all because he felt called to ministry. It wasn't until he applied for an athletics position at a Christian school and instead ended up training under its principal to replace her that he first got a start in education.

From there, he wanted to further his understanding of Christian education, which led him to study for a Ph.D. he is currently half-way through completing.