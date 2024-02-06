All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2023

Lynwood Christian Academy gains accreditation

Representatives of Lynwood Christian Academy announced the school has received accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). A news release from Lynwood Christian Academy stated the school received "high marks across the board" and was awarded the highest recommendation to the ACSI Accreditation Commission for six years...

Danny Walter
Lynwood Baptist Church, which houses Lynwood Christian Academy in Cape Girardeau, recently received accreditation for the school through the Association of Christian Schools International.
Lynwood Baptist Church, which houses Lynwood Christian Academy in Cape Girardeau, recently received accreditation for the school through the Association of Christian Schools International.

Representatives of Lynwood Christian Academy announced the school has received accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI).

A news release from Lynwood Christian Academy stated the school received "high marks across the board" and was awarded the highest recommendation to the ACSI Accreditation Commission for six years.

The release stated the accreditation opens the door for students to apply for the Missouri Tax Credit Scholarship program, take transferable high school courses for eighth grade students and "receive an excellent education by qualified and caring faculty and staff".

LCA currently serves pre-K through eighth grade students in the Southeast Missouri area and pursues excellence in academics, character formation and biblical foundations, the release said.

More information can be found on the school's website www.lynwood.academy, or by calling the main office at (573) 335-8333.

