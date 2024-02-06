Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground on $10.5 million expansion

Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion.
Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and God’s presence.
“You see, this ought to be a place where commitments are made for service. The place here will provide opportunities for those commitments to be fulfilled. They find support, training and encouragement. That was really in response to God’s question. There’s no hesitation. Now we’d be quick to say ‘yes’ to God. The geography of redemption is a place where we resolved to serve God,” Anderson said.
Anderson said of the new addition he hopes thousands of lives will be changed over future generations to come.
The new addition will include versatile multiuse spaces, classrooms, a gymnasium, an upgraded kitchen and a commons/cafeteria space, according to a news release. The expansion will also feature enhanced facilities for the church’s Access Ministry, which serves teens and adults with special needs. The $10.5 million project will be constructed by Cape Girardeau-based general contractor Kiefner Bros. Inc., with financing handled locally by Montgomery Bank, according to information released by the church.
Lynwood Christian Academy, which opened in August 2020, continues the legacy of Cape Christian School. The school is accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International, the academy combines academic instruction with a biblical worldview. The growing student body necessitates expanded facilities. The academy offers extra-curricular activities, including sports and speech and word competitions.
Lynwood Baptist Church, founded in 1959, moved to its current location, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive, in 1998.
The expansion is expected to improve facilities, enhance services and strengthen community ties, the church said.
