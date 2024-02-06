All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 16, 2020

Lynwood adjusts City2City outreach event to help community throughout pandemic

Lynwood Baptist Church has looked for new ways to “bless the community” throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which members hope to continue at the second annual City2City event Saturday. Executive pastor Hayes Howell said they have organized a variety of projects for the City2City event, as well as a picnic afterwards to celebrate the church’s accomplishments...

Brooke Holford
A group of volunteers assembles bed frames during the City2City event Sept. 13, 2019, at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
A group of volunteers assembles bed frames during the City2City event Sept. 13, 2019, at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Lynwood Baptist Church has looked for new ways to “bless the community” throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which members hope to continue at the second annual City2City event Saturday.

Executive pastor Hayes Howell said they have organized a variety of projects for the City2City event, as well as a picnic afterwards to celebrate the church’s accomplishments.

There are two main projects, Howell said. One project involves landscaping around Burfordville Baptist Church and Fruitland Community Church in Cape Girardeau County. The other includes sending gift cards and handwritten notes to public schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, where the schools can distribute them to families in need.

“This year, we are doing the gift cards a little bit differently,” Howell said. “We’re actually going to handwrite a card that each one of those gift cards will go into — an encouraging note, so that when that family gets that card, they know it’s been prayed for.”

Howell said about 50 students from Lynwood Baptist’s youth ministry will also be volunteering at the Shining Light Food Distribution Center on Saturday in Charleston, Missouri. Howell said church members realized they needed to “scale back” on this year’s City2City event due to the pandemic, which would allow them to engage in other partnerships within the community.

“As we encountered COVID back in March, we knew that the [City2City] event was going to look drastically different, so we did some other things throughout the year,” Howell said. “We’ve had a couple opportunities to partner with different organizations.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Some of these partnerships are with local coffee shop Red Banner in Cape Girardeau and coffee trailer Molan Latte in Jackson, Howell said.

“This week, first-responders can go to these locations and get a free cup of coffee on us, just to say ‘thank you’ for all that they’re doing,” Howell said. “That actually began Tuesday and it goes through Friday.”

Howell said the church will be hosting a picnic outside Lynwood Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with pizza and music, where they will announce some of their other partnerships.

“[The City2City event] is not really about magnifying Lynwood, it’s about blessing the community, and helping people experience the love of Christ in a real way,” Howell said.

For more information, visit www.lynwood.church/city2city.

A previous version of this story listed the wrong county location for Burfordville Baptist Church

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy