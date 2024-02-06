Lynwood Baptist Church has looked for new ways to “bless the community” throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which members hope to continue at the second annual City2City event Saturday.

Executive pastor Hayes Howell said they have organized a variety of projects for the City2City event, as well as a picnic afterwards to celebrate the church’s accomplishments.

There are two main projects, Howell said. One project involves landscaping around Burfordville Baptist Church and Fruitland Community Church in Cape Girardeau County. The other includes sending gift cards and handwritten notes to public schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City, where the schools can distribute them to families in need.

“This year, we are doing the gift cards a little bit differently,” Howell said. “We’re actually going to handwrite a card that each one of those gift cards will go into — an encouraging note, so that when that family gets that card, they know it’s been prayed for.”

Howell said about 50 students from Lynwood Baptist’s youth ministry will also be volunteering at the Shining Light Food Distribution Center on Saturday in Charleston, Missouri. Howell said church members realized they needed to “scale back” on this year’s City2City event due to the pandemic, which would allow them to engage in other partnerships within the community.

“As we encountered COVID back in March, we knew that the [City2City] event was going to look drastically different, so we did some other things throughout the year,” Howell said. “We’ve had a couple opportunities to partner with different organizations.”