An extensive examination of public records relating to the investigation of a 2000 Sikeston, Missouri, murder has revealed potential perjury by a detective; missing evidence from state prosecutors' files; missing investigative documents from police archives; and a police department's nonexistent investigation into a suspect who later confessed to the murder of Sheila Box.

David Robinson

Following the Southeast Missourian's series of stories on David Robinson's claim of innocence in December, the newspaper continued its examination of the case. The initial series detailed the testimony of two witnesses, their eventual recantations and the taped confession of the crime by Romanze Mosby, who committed suicide in prison before he could be called to testify under oath.

Bobby Sullivan

No physical evidence linked Robinson to the crime. Robinson, serving life in prison without parole, has admitted he had several run-ins with the police before his murder conviction. He has said he was guilty of several crimes over the years, but is innocent of the Box murder. He said he believes he was targeted for the murder because of his long standing adversarial relationship with police.

John Blakely

Transcripts examined before the newspaper's original series showed the lead detective in the case, John Blakely, testified he did not know Mosby was a suspect until after Robinson's trial, even though records show a tip came to law enforcement nearly four months before trial in August 2001, and prompted two searches for the murder weapon by the Missouri Water Patrol at a local lake.

Mosby confessed to Box's murder in a taped recording to public-defense investigator Butch Johnson in 2004. All told, he eventually would confess the crime to six people, Robinson's attorneys say.

But back in May 2001, then-Scott County sheriff's deputy Bobby Sullivan received a tip alleging Mosby, not Robinson, shot Box. Sullivan testified at trial he told Sikeston detectives about the tip, but they didn't follow up on it, so he did.

After the newspaper's original series of stories, the newspaper filed 19 open-records requests from 10 public institutions to examine how Mosby was investigated in the Box murder and -- given the conflicting statements by Sullivan and Blakely at trial -- whether there were documents showing the Sikeston Department of Public Safety knew Mosby to be a suspect.

The files, most of which had not been examined by journalists, revealed an undercurrent of inflammatory accusations by witnesses against police, including claims of threats made by Blakely to secure or prevent testimony against Robinson.

Blakely denied in court he threatened witnesses.

He and other police and city officials declined multiple interview requests for them to respond to the newspaper's findings.

Many records sought by the newspaper have been lost, destroyed or withheld, even though state law requires them to be stored permanently. (See related stories, coming Tuesday and Wednesday.)

Among the missing materials are the only tape recordings of interviews known to exist in the case. They were pretrial recordings of interviews between Scott County sheriff's deputy Sullivan and Mosby, the suspect, as well as interviews with two other men who are said to have heard Mosby confess or were told by those close to Mosby he committed the crime.

Also missing are documents from another Mosby shooting, including evidence documents and interview reports that could shed light on whether Mosby was being investigated for the Box shooting and whether the gun Mosby turned in to police was used in any of the shootings to which he confessed.

One of the most troubling records concerning the credibility of the investigation obtained by the Southeast Missourian is a pretrial deposition in which Sullivan offers details about sharing the Mosby tip with the Sikeston detectives. He testified he believed Robinson was not guilty of the murder and was leaning toward Mosby as the killer. He also testified he believed the Sikeston detectives had developed "tunnel vision" in the case.

Sullivan now is employed with the Sikeston DPS.

He expressed clearly at the time that Blakely was informed about the tip. Blakely's knowledge of Mosby as a suspect in the Box case is important because Blakely, in 2000 and 2001, investigated Romanze Mosby and his brother, Louis, in four shootings that included five victims.

He had inside knowledge of Mosby's involvement in these crimes, as well as the suspect's associates, and could have made connections and cross-checked evidence in the Box case. But records show Blakely did not do so until years after Robinson was convicted.

Documents show Blakely knew Romanze Mosby had access to a 9 mm gun, the same caliber of gun used in the Box shooting. He knew Mosby had a violent history.

Documents also show a stolen car connected to a Mosby-involved shooting was found at 845 Ruth St., the same location where Mosby told sheriff's deputy Sullivan that Box was shot (though Mosby blamed his cousin during that interview). Blakely also might have discovered that a victim in one of the Mosby-related shootings was Box's stepson, a fact Robinson's defense learned while investigating Mosby before trial and later confirmed by the Southeast Missourian during an interview with the victim.

In a pretrial deposition in the Box case, James Beck's father, L.A. Thompson, testified that his son was "getting wind of what was going on" and warned him to "quit snooping around. He was going to wind up getting himself killed." Beck was later shot in a shooting where Mosby was a suspect.

The Southeast Missourian could not find any record indicating that Blakely, who worked both cases, pursued a connection between the Box murder and the Beck shooting.

Brooks shooting

Because of the missing documents, it's impossible to examine the investigation and cross-reference the evidence in the only shooting for which Romanze Mosby received a conviction, the shooting of a man named Larry Brooks.

It is unknown why no bullets from that shooting were submitted to the SEMO Crime Lab. Ballistics records provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol show the only evidence from the Nov. 1, 2000, shooting given to the crime lab was a .32 revolver Mosby voluntarily gave to Blakely as part of a plea deal.

The other Mosby-related shootings all involved 9 mm bullets.

Interview requests to Blakely, Sullivan and DPS chief Mike Williams were declined, as were requests for interviews to Sikeston Mayor Steve Burch and city manager J.D. Douglass.

Sullivan's specific testimony also raises questions about whether Blakely gave false testimony under oath. Sullivan was deposed pretrial, Aug. 13, 2001, just two weeks before Robinson was to face trial. Jurors never heard Sullivan's testimony about the Mosby tip at trial, as his testimony was deemed hearsay.

Sullivan's deposition

Sullivan testified in the pretrial deposition he would rather not have investigated the tip, but Sikeston detectives didn't want to pursue it.

"So my understanding, and correct me if I'm wrong, is that your conversation with Detective [Mike] Williams is that he wanted you to check it out?" asked assistant attorney general Elizabeth Bock, who prosecuted the case for the state.