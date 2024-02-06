Luxury townhomes coming to downtown Cape

A luxury townhome development in downtown Cape Girardeau is behind schedule because of permit processes, but bricks are going up, though the cold snap is stalling that process a bit, said local developer Kenny Pincksten.

The properties, rising up on the landscape not far from the casino, should be ready by spring, he said, depending on how rough the winter ahead will be. The units don’t have windows installed yet, but walls and roofs are in place.

“We’ve had pretty good weather up until this week,” Pincksten said. “It’s kind of hard to lay brick when it’s 20 degrees out.”

Pincksten said the process has taken longer than he’d anticipated.

Ground broke on the development in January 2015, and he originally had planned to have the units under roof by June 2017, according to an earlier Southeast Missourian story.

But there were delays, Pincksten said.

Construction has been underway for a few months now, Pincksten said, but before that could get started, he had to work with the city on codes and variances.

Pincksten said codes and ordinances that work on a 60-acre tract on the west end of town won’t work in a downtown area, so he had to secure some variances in order to get the project underway.

Pincksten, of Prestige Development, has named the development “Riverview Court”, which will provide the downtown area with luxury townhomes, not apartments or rental properties.

Each of the five units will have 3,600 square feet, Pincksten said, in a row-style structure that evokes other older-style downtown areas.

“I designed them to look kind of like they could have been built there about 150 years ago, kind of a historical look to them,” Pincksten said, in keeping with the design elements already in place in the area.

Each unit has its own individual look, Pincksten added, with different colors on the outside, different brick.