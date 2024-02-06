One day after his March 2 bond reduction hearing, retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz was indicted by a Stoddard County grand jury on two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of deviate sexual abuse, according to information released Wednesday by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell D. Oliver.
The prosecutor’s email also stated Lutz has received a change of venue from Stoddard County to Cape Girardeau County.
Prior to the March 3 indictment, a preliminary hearing in the original case against Lutz was scheduled for today.
“As the indictment supersedes the previously filed complaint, there will be no preliminary hearing tomorrow,” Oliver stated via email.
The retired priest was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Springfield, Missouri, on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of felony sexual abuse related to an alleged sexual assault committed in 2000 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri.
His bond was initially set at $125,000 cash only, but a March 4 decision from Stoddard County Circuit Judge Robert Mayer reduced the bond amount to $25,000 cash or surety.
Lutz’s next appearance is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. March 23 before Judge Benjamin Lewis.
