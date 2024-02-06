One day after his March 2 bond reduction hearing, retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz was indicted by a Stoddard County grand jury on two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of deviate sexual abuse, according to information released Wednesday by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell D. Oliver.

The prosecutor’s email also stated Lutz has received a change of venue from Stoddard County to Cape Girardeau County.

Prior to the March 3 indictment, a preliminary hearing in the original case against Lutz was scheduled for today.