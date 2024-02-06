Lutheran Home scheduled for second round of COVID-19 vaccine

Many of Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home employees and residents are scheduled to receive a second round of COVID-19 vaccines today.
Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development, said Park Pharmacy and Walgreens will be administering the second round of vaccines at the Lutheran Home today. She said Park Pharmacy will be administering the second dose for those who have already received the first dose, and Walgreens will vaccinate those who haven't.
According to Harpur, Park Pharmacy administered the Lutheran Home's first round Dec. 17, and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered at the home.
"We have both happening here," Harpur said. "I actually received the Pfizer, so my second dose will be Pfizer. To my understanding, the only difference in the two is the waiting period in between the first and second dose, by the 21st day is Pfizer, and Moderna, I think, was 28 days."
According to Harpur, the vaccine process has been fairly simple. Lutheran Home residents and staff had received consent forms in early December, and most want to be vaccinated.
"I think, for the most part, the majority of our residents on the campus are definitely wanting to get the vaccine if they haven't already, and the same thing with staff," Harpur said. "It was literally a simple little piece of paper that you fill out with your information on it, answer a few questions and then stand in line, make sure you are who you're supposed to be and just a simple shot in your upper arm."
The Lutheran Home is scheduled to have more vaccine doses administered Jan. 20 and Feb. 4, according to Harpur.
"We probably will have somebody in and out of here it looks like about every other week," Harpur said, "until we kind of get it all done."