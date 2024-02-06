Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Southeast Missouri is offering free counseling services to anyone seeking healing and help as it relates to abuse and neglect.
“We don’t want [abuse and neglect] to become a pattern, so we really do some intervening with counseling and case-managing with our programs here,” said Morgan Beasley, regional director of LFCS’s southeast region.
This hands-on approach allows the counselors and caseworkers of LFCS to have an active role in the lives of the families receiving their support.
“We provide prevention tools, such as education and training and classes,” Beasley said. “We try to do quite a bit of speaking groups on prevention; we also treat those who have been in these situations by providing ongoing case management and support and education and counseling.”
LFCS is bringing attention to the issue of abuse, with April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“It’s definitely a time for our community to come together and be aware of how important this is to acknowledge,” Beasley said.
Beasley said abuse and neglect is defined as children not receiving their basic needs, or being harmed and mistreated by those who are responsible for them. One in seven children in Missouri is exposed to abuse or neglect, according to Beasley.
In Southeast Missouri, Beasley said, the 2016 Children’s Division report on abuse and neglect reported 802 substantiated cases, with nearly 10,000 total allegations investigated.
The main types of abuse are physical, emotional and sexual abuse, but can also include medical care or education neglect for the child.
The harmful environments to children are affected by what LFCS identifies as risk factors. These risk factors include parental stress, substance abuse, mental health concerns, a lack of support or resources, financial stress and sometimes a history of abuse and neglect of the adult responsible.
Crisis pregnancy counseling, parenting classes and support groups are just a few of the free services offered at the branch.
Through each of these counseling programs, different goals are evaluated and aimed for with one overarching goal: “the overall well-being of the person,” according to Beasley.
Whether individuals need help budgeting to alleviate financial stress, need supplies such as diapers to help put that saved money toward a utility bill, or even if individuals need encouragement on healthy eating habits through a pregnancy, LFCS is available to provide resources and support.
Beasley said LFCS encourages anyone to contact them and use the services to help ensure the cycle of abuse and neglect isn’t repeated by them onto their own children. She said since the program is new, spaces might fill up quickly.
Evelyn Beussink, assistant director of LFCS’s southeast region and one of its counselors, said LFCS is also an avenue for clients to find supportive and caring relationships they might not have had as they were developing and forming their independence.
“We’re modeling the way that they should be treated and the way that they should treat their kids,” Beussink said. “It’s almost like we’re re-parenting them in a way.”
Beussink shared a story of a client who calls in to chat with her frequently, who appreciates the small things such as her voice being recognized by LFCS’s receptionist and the welcoming environment she receives when she comes to the office for resources.
“They say that a wound that came from a relationship has to be healed by a relationship,” Beussink said.
Beasley added they are trying to be the positive influence in these individuals’ lives when there might be a lot of negative.
“We’re all just trying to make it better,” Beasley said. “Make this community better. It takes a team.”
If anyone has suspicion a child is in an abusive or harmful environment, they are encouraged to call the child abuse and neglect hotline at (800) 392-3738. LFCS can be contacted at (866) 326-5327 and the 24-hour pregnancy services hotline is (573) 275-7877.
