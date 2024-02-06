Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Southeast Missouri is offering free counseling services to anyone seeking healing and help as it relates to abuse and neglect.

“We don’t want [abuse and neglect] to become a pattern, so we really do some intervening with counseling and case-managing with our programs here,” said Morgan Beasley, regional director of LFCS’s southeast region.

This hands-on approach allows the counselors and caseworkers of LFCS to have an active role in the lives of the families receiving their support.

“We provide prevention tools, such as education and training and classes,” Beasley said. “We try to do quite a bit of speaking groups on prevention; we also treat those who have been in these situations by providing ongoing case management and support and education and counseling.”

LFCS is bringing attention to the issue of abuse, with April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“It’s definitely a time for our community to come together and be aware of how important this is to acknowledge,” Beasley said.

Beasley said abuse and neglect is defined as children not receiving their basic needs, or being harmed and mistreated by those who are responsible for them. One in seven children in Missouri is exposed to abuse or neglect, according to Beasley.

In Southeast Missouri, Beasley said, the 2016 Children’s Division report on abuse and neglect reported 802 substantiated cases, with nearly 10,000 total allegations investigated.

The main types of abuse are physical, emotional and sexual abuse, but can also include medical care or education neglect for the child.

The harmful environments to children are affected by what LFCS identifies as risk factors. These risk factors include parental stress, substance abuse, mental health concerns, a lack of support or resources, financial stress and sometimes a history of abuse and neglect of the adult responsible.

Crisis pregnancy counseling, parenting classes and support groups are just a few of the free services offered at the branch.