Lutheran Family and Children's Services celebrates 50 years

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Cape Girardeau location on Thursday, Sept. 7.

LFCS is a not-for-profit social services organization providing support to children and families in multiple communities in the state.

Regional development officer Christy O'Neal said LFCS helps families become stronger and safer by counseling them through pregnancy or adoption as well as parenting and child development.

"It's not every day you get to celebrate 50 years," O'Neal said. "We're blessed to be able to continue providing the life-changing services right here in Southeast Missouri. And we plan to do another 50."

Mike Duggar, president and chief executive officer of LFCS of Missouri, said 50 years is an "amazing milestone" and he is proud to be associated with "so many wonderful supporters and amazing staff."

"For five decades LFCS has been able to extend its ministry of hope, of healing and sustainable change in Southeast Missouri," Duggar said. "We've been able to serve thousands of children and families and we are so proud of the work we've done."