Lutheran Family and Children's Services celebrates 50 years

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Cape Girardeau location on Thursday, Sept. 7.
LFCS is a not-for-profit social services organization providing support to children and families in multiple communities in the state.
Regional development officer Christy O'Neal said LFCS helps families become stronger and safer by counseling them through pregnancy or adoption as well as parenting and child development.
"It's not every day you get to celebrate 50 years," O'Neal said. "We're blessed to be able to continue providing the life-changing services right here in Southeast Missouri. And we plan to do another 50."
Mike Duggar, president and chief executive officer of LFCS of Missouri, said 50 years is an "amazing milestone" and he is proud to be associated with "so many wonderful supporters and amazing staff."
"For five decades LFCS has been able to extend its ministry of hope, of healing and sustainable change in Southeast Missouri," Duggar said. "We've been able to serve thousands of children and families and we are so proud of the work we've done."
Duggar said, in the last three years, LFCS has seen a 400% increase in calls for services, especially in the area of mental health. He said part of LFCS's vision for the next 50 years is to improve and expand mental and behavioral health services as well as explore an early childhood center and adding foster care services.
The LFCS website, lfcsmo.org, stated its vision as "generations of children and families are safer and stronger together". The organization has been serving Missouri residents since 1868, when it was founded as a residence for children left homeless after the Civil War, the website stated.
LFCS has expanded from the St. Louis area throughout the state in locations including Columbia, Springfield and Joplin. The Cape Girardeau location was created in 1973, and moved into is current location, The Vernon L. Kasten Center, in 2008.
Kasten's son, Vernon Kasten Jr., was on hand at Thursday's celebration and said his parents had an "enthusiastic zeal" about all the services LFCS performs and all the people they help.
"They thought if you can catch someone young, which is what we do, and you can help mold and shape their lives, you can really make a difference and LFCS does that," he said.
O'Neal said LFCS would not be where it is today without all the support from the Southeast Missouri community.
"Success in our eyes means lives changed," O'Neal said. "The bottom line is this, you have helped make lasting impacts and generational changes for the thousands of children and families that we have served over the years. We will continue to do the same because our services are still greatly needed."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.