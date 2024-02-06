Mental health information will be at the forefront of an upcoming Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri (LFCS) event.
In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the organization is hosting Mental Health: Let’s Taco 'Bout It from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark St.
“We’re going to talk about the different things that can be done in regards to mental health and different kinds of counseling that can be provided,” Tammy Hargis, an LFCS behavioral health supervisor, said.
Attendees will be able to hear therapists discuss some of the more serious mental health issues and ways to cope with and take care of them.
The new event is the brainchild of Christy O’Neal, a regional development officer at LFCS.
“We wanted to help raise the level of awareness about mental health, just in general but especially in Cape and the surrounding areas. Christy even came up with ‘Let’s Taco ‘Bout It,’ which I think is brilliant and should go nationwide,” Hargis said.
A taco lunch will be provided to attendees courtesy of Cape Girardeau restaurant Seis Express.
In addition to helping people learn more about how to handle mental health issues, the event serves to raise awareness about the importance of mental health services.
Thanks to funding from Cape Girardeau County Mental Health Board and United Way of Southeast Missouri, LFCS is able to provide many of its mental health services at reduced costs or pro bono.
“It’s just our mission to provide mental health services to all … it’s a huge need in this community,” Hargis said. “There are a lot of people providing services, but it’s not enough. I think if you would ask around there are probably waiting lists at most agencies.”
Hargis said she hopes the Let’s Taco ‘Bout It event is positively received and that it could become an annual occurrence.
No reservations are required to attend.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.