Mental health information will be at the forefront of an upcoming Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri (LFCS) event.

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the organization is hosting Mental Health: Let’s Taco 'Bout It from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark St.

“We’re going to talk about the different things that can be done in regards to mental health and different kinds of counseling that can be provided,” Tammy Hargis, an LFCS behavioral health supervisor, said.

Attendees will be able to hear therapists discuss some of the more serious mental health issues and ways to cope with and take care of them.

The new event is the brainchild of Christy O’Neal, a regional development officer at LFCS.

“We wanted to help raise the level of awareness about mental health, just in general but especially in Cape and the surrounding areas. Christy even came up with ‘Let’s Taco ‘Bout It,’ which I think is brilliant and should go nationwide,” Hargis said.