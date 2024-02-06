Saturday's fourth annual SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala, will transport attendees to Paris this year, said SoutheastHEALTH foundation president Patti Ranzini.

"Our amazing committee helps us pick the theme, and this year, they came up with a soiree in Paris," Ranzini said, adding that one committee member is making replica Eiffel Towers that will stand 12 feet tall. Cafe scenes and more pieces will contribute to an overall feel of actually being in Paris, she said.

Charity auctions, gourmet dinner and dancing to music by Vote 4 Pedro will also be on site at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

The whole idea of the Journey Gala theme, Ranzini said, is to mirror the work of the Cancer Center, where cancer patients undertake a journey of their own.

"This area is a hot spot for colon and breast cancer. We know that," Ranzini said. "I don't know anyone who hasn't been affected by cancer in their family. Everyone can relate to the cause."

The gala has become the main fundraising event for the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, among other programs, Ranzini said. The fund makes the cancer journey less stressful for those in need of urgent assistance during the course of their treatment -- free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation.

Over the last four years, Ranzini said, more than $800,000 has been raised through this event for local patients.

Another program, the Cancer Guide program, provides cancer patients with a person to help them through their cancer journey.

Ranzini said the foundation will present a $250,000 check to that program after the gala.

"I don't know how else we would be able to fund these programs without such generous people in the area," Ranzini said.

And the evening will also feature a talk by Joan Lunden, award-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker and women's health and wellness advocate. Lunden co-hosted "Good Morning America" for nearly 20 years, and is herself a cancer survivor.

Ranzini said she's looking forward to hearing about Lunden's cancer journey, which includes being mother to seven children.

"It's all for a good cause, and we try to make it a lot of fun," Ranzini said of the sold-out event.