January 17, 2020

Lunden's Calling: Journalist, author, advocate Joan Lunden to headline Paris-themed gala

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Saturday's fourth annual SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala, will transport attendees to Paris this year, said SoutheastHEALTH foundation president Patti Ranzini.

"Our amazing committee helps us pick the theme, and this year, they came up with a soiree in Paris," Ranzini said, adding that one committee member is making replica Eiffel Towers that will stand 12 feet tall. Cafe scenes and more pieces will contribute to an overall feel of actually being in Paris, she said.

Charity auctions, gourmet dinner and dancing to music by Vote 4 Pedro will also be on site at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

The whole idea of the Journey Gala theme, Ranzini said, is to mirror the work of the Cancer Center, where cancer patients undertake a journey of their own.

"This area is a hot spot for colon and breast cancer. We know that," Ranzini said. "I don't know anyone who hasn't been affected by cancer in their family. Everyone can relate to the cause."

Wysiwyg image

The gala has become the main fundraising event for the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, among other programs, Ranzini said. The fund makes the cancer journey less stressful for those in need of urgent assistance during the course of their treatment -- free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation.

Over the last four years, Ranzini said, more than $800,000 has been raised through this event for local patients.

Another program, the Cancer Guide program, provides cancer patients with a person to help them through their cancer journey.

Ranzini said the foundation will present a $250,000 check to that program after the gala.

"I don't know how else we would be able to fund these programs without such generous people in the area," Ranzini said.

And the evening will also feature a talk by Joan Lunden, award-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker and women's health and wellness advocate. Lunden co-hosted "Good Morning America" for nearly 20 years, and is herself a cancer survivor.

Ranzini said she's looking forward to hearing about Lunden's cancer journey, which includes being mother to seven children.

"It's all for a good cause, and we try to make it a lot of fun," Ranzini said of the sold-out event.

Rice Noodle Cai reopens

After a nearly month-long hiatus, Rice Noodle Cai at 1017 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau has reopened for business, as of Jan. 15.

Writers' guild to meet

Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild (SMWG) will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau. Deborah Raney will present "My Journey: 25 Years as a Published Writer." Everyone from high school to adult is welcome.

More info: southeastmowriters.wixsite.com/website, (573) 576-4312

Winter Birding 101

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, learn the basics of winter birding at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Binoculars provided. The session includes a 1 mile hike on moderate terrain; please dress for the weather and wear shoes suitable for uneven terrain. No registration required for this free event.

More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218

Wooden models workshop

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, will host a "Wooden Models" workshop.

This free event is for ages 8 and older and is open to the public. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to assemble and paint a wooden model car, truck, boat airplane or rocket.

More info: (573) 651-2260.

Live Music Roundup

  • 6 to 9 p.m. tonight: Haleigh Martin at Ciao, 1650 N. Kingshighway. More info: haleighmartin.com, ciaocape.com/events, (573) 332-8884
  • 6 to 9 p.m. tonight: Three of a Perfect Pair at The Library Downtown Cape Girardeau, 10 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau
  • 7 to 11 p.m. tonight: SilverFox at Cape Eagles, 321 N. Spring St., Cape Girardeau
  • 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight: Jason Heeter at The Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau
  • 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday: Smile Empty Soul, special local guest Side Peace at The Barn, 731 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
  • 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Just Plain Fun with Local Talent at Just Plain Fun, 129 W. Yoakum St., Chaffee, Missouri. Adults $5, children $3. More info: (573) 837-7441
  • 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Debra Coalter at Keller's, Century Casino, 777 N. Main, Cape Girardeau
  • 8:30 p.m. Saturday, White Lightning Band at Hiney Hut, 2974 State Highway PP, Scott City
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

