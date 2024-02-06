Luncheon raises funds for counseling children

Not every hero wears a cape, but plenty of costumed crusaders were in attendance for the Super Heroes Have a Heart for Children fundraising luncheon to benefit the Community Counseling Children's Center, held Thursday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

According to the Community Counseling Center's website, the event's goal was to raise $125,000 or more, which would pay off the debt on the new Cottonwood Residential Treatment Facility, ensure the CCC can sustain and grow programs to provide needed help and bring CCC's services to more children in communities served.

In 2015, funding cuts to the Missouri Department of Mental Health meant Cottonwood shifted to a privatized operation model. The Community Counseling Center took over Cottonwood's operation and continued to lease the buildings from Southeast Missouri State University, which owns the complex on North Sprigg Street.

In early 2017, renovations began at 2852 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau -- the former Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau site -- which was acquired through a purchase-donation combination, CCC director of fund development Mary Burton said at the luncheon.

Cottonwood offers both residential and outpatient services for children ages 5 to 18, in some cases up to age 26. Programs are designed to help children avoid chronic hospitalizations for psychiatric disorders, and to help build skills in children and their families to further treatment and better living, according to the Children's Center brochure.

At the luncheon, executive director John Hudak said the center's staff members all have a firm belief every child deserves a future.

"Hope is a wish we have every expectation of fulfilling," Hudak added.

Shawna LeGrand, who joined the team in 1985, two years after the center opened, is the director of children's services, and she spoke to the difficulties children in the programs face.

She spoke of the fear and uncertainty, shame and isolation, even the desperation children feel when they've suffered through some of the trauma some Cottonwood residents have endured.

But, LeGrand said, the staff at Cottonwood strives to create "a sacred space for children to come and begin to heal."

She added, "Healing happens. I get to see it."

A former resident, identified in the program only as "D.J.," is now in his 30s, and was a resident at Cottonwood when he was 15 years old. He credited Cottonwood staff and programs with helping him grow past his troubled upbringing to his adult successes of completing school, attending college and joining the military.

"The workers at Cottonwood are not workers, they're family," he said. "I wouldn't be here today without you."