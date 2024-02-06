Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri

For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA.

Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in parts of Europe and Africa.

In Cape Girardeau County, the eclipse will begin at 8:32 p.m. Sunday when the earth's shadow will begin to cover the lunar service -- this is called penumbral -- and the shadow will completely pass by 1:50 a.m. Monday, NASA officials said.

On Nov. 8, the next lunar eclipse visible in our area will also be total.

Red or various shades of the dominant color occur during a total lunar eclipse because of sunlight filtered and refracted by Earth's atmosphere, according to earthsky.org.