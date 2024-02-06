Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to promote a public-awareness campaign intended to support Missouri producers.

In an event hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Parson outlined the initiative, called Buy Missouri, which is a statewide effort to promote Missouri manufacturing.

The goal, Parson said, is “to make us as consumers, all of us in this room, aware of Missouri products.”

Parson said the average consumer might not realize which products they consider purchasing are made by the more than 130,000 businesses in Missouri.

“Missourians produce quality goods with quality work,” he said. “As we have traveled around the state ... you keep running across Missouri businesses that, quite frankly, get looked over.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday in support of Buy Missouri at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Fred Lynch

He cited a window manufacturer in its 70th year in business, a pet-food company that ships to 70 countries and Pampers diapers, made by Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau County.

“I did not realize [that Gilster-Mary Lee was] a Missouri brand,” he said.