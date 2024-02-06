All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2017

Lt. Gov. pushing initiative to bring awareness to products made in Missouri

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to promote a public-awareness campaign intended to support Missouri producers. In an event hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Parson outlined the initiative, called Buy Missouri, which is a statewide effort to promote Missouri manufacturing...

Tyler Graef
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday in support of Buy Missouri at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday in support of Buy Missouri at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday to promote a public-awareness campaign intended to support Missouri producers.

In an event hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Parson outlined the initiative, called Buy Missouri, which is a statewide effort to promote Missouri manufacturing.

The goal, Parson said, is “to make us as consumers, all of us in this room, aware of Missouri products.”

Parson said the average consumer might not realize which products they consider purchasing are made by the more than 130,000 businesses in Missouri.

“Missourians produce quality goods with quality work,” he said. “As we have traveled around the state ... you keep running across Missouri businesses that, quite frankly, get looked over.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday in support of Buy Missouri at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday in support of Buy Missouri at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

He cited a window manufacturer in its 70th year in business, a pet-food company that ships to 70 countries and Pampers diapers, made by Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau County.

“I did not realize [that Gilster-Mary Lee was] a Missouri brand,” he said.

The first stage of the plan, he said, is the ongoing process of developing a database of Missouri-made goods. The second, he said, will include marketing, either through a badge on product packaging or on store shelves, which would encourage shoppers to choose local products.

Vermont, Parson said, already has a similar initiative with an “in-your-face” attitude.

“That’s a pretty dang good idea to have a little pride in our state,” he said.

John Mehner, left, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
John Mehner, left, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Cape Girardeau was one of 10 stops on the lieutenant governor’s Buy Missouri tour. He praised the work of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and said, as someone who lives outside of Cape Girardeau, the development in the downtown area is a good sign for the local economy and Missouri economy overall.

Ray McCarty, president of Associated Industries of Missouri, said word-of-mouth promotion likely will be an important part of the initiative and urged consumers who are aware of Missouri-made products to talk about them with friends and family.

Luke Holtschneider, Missouri Department of Economic Development Rural Development manager, stressed the need to collaborate with local chambers of commerce to support existing businesses and emerging industries.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

