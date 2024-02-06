Lt. Gov. Parson replaces Greitens, but who replaces Parson?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Minutes after Mike Parson was sworn in as Missouri's new governor, he said he believed he might have the power to appoint someone to the position he vacated.

"I do believe that there is some validity in appointing a lieutenant governor of the State of Missouri," he said.

When former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned earlier in the day, he reopened a longstanding legal debate over how the state should go about filling a vacancy in its lieutenant governor post.

The state constitution is clear on a governor's succession, but there is no such clarity for the recently-vacated office of lieutenant governor.

Julia Hurst, executive director of the National Lieutenant Governors Association, said Missouri's situation was not rare.

"We've seen it several times, that there is a lack of clarity in how to fill the No. 2 position," she said.

Historically, some Missouri governors have claimed the right to appoint a replacement, while lawmakers have often argued the position must remain vacant until voters have a say since Parson and Greitens were listed separately on the ballot and won their respective races. A legislative effort to clarify the process failed in May.

Parson said he thought the position was important to the state but acknowledged his power wasn't clear-cut.

"We're going to look into that thoroughly," he said.

The Missouri Constitution devotes just two sentences to who can be lieutenant governor and the duties of the job, which mainly involves casting tie-breaking votes in the Senate. That last happened in 2017. State law also dictates the governor-in-waiting sit on several boards and commissions.