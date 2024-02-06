Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to speak at 'Get Out the Vote' rally Satuarday

The event, hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cape County Park South, Pavilion 20, according to a news release.

Victor Gunn, central committee chairman, said, ï¿½Lt. Gov. Kehoe is a strong voice for our party, and I truly appreciate his work to get voters in this area mobilized for this crucial election.ï¿½