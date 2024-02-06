A Lowndes, Missouri, woman was found dead in a water recovery incident Saturday night, March 25, in Bollinger County.
Debbie Barks, 70, was driving home on Route H, north of Zalma, Missouri, and did not see the road was covered with water, according to Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell.
At 8:42 p.m. Saturday, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with other members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT), got deployed to Bollinger County for a vehicle, single-occupant, water rescue/recovery, according to a news release Sunday, March 26, from Jackson Fire Rescue.
“Team members worked together with Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, local volunteer fire departments and Missouri State Highway Patrol late into the evening on this challenging incident,” the news release stated.
He said Jackson Fire Rescue Swift Water Techs, Cape Girardeau Fire Department Dive Team and Boat 3 were used in the HSRT response.
“Please remember to always turn around when coming across a flooded roadway and never try to cross,” Jackson Fire Rescue stated.
