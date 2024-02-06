A Lowndes, Missouri, woman was found dead in a water recovery incident Saturday night, March 25, in Bollinger County.

Debbie Barks, 70, was driving home on Route H, north of Zalma, Missouri, and did not see the road was covered with water, according to Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell.

At 8:42 p.m. Saturday, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with other members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT), got deployed to Bollinger County for a vehicle, single-occupant, water rescue/recovery, according to a news release Sunday, March 26, from Jackson Fire Rescue.