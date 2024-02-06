All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 4, 2020

Low water shouldn't disrupt Mississippi barge traffic

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is forecast to fall to its lowest point in nearly three years later this month, but the river should remain navigable, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The river gauge at the Cape Girardeau riverfront stood at about 17.5 feet Thursday afternoon, dropping from a crest of nearly 21.4 feet a week earlier. By Dec. 17, the National Weather Service predicts it will fall to 10.3 feet...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is forecast to fall to its lowest point in nearly three years later this month, but the river should remain navigable, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The river gauge at the Cape Girardeau riverfront stood at about 17.5 feet Thursday afternoon, dropping from a crest of nearly 21.4 feet a week earlier. By Dec. 17, the National Weather Service predicts it will fall to 10.3 feet.

“Navigation is always our first priority,” said Sue Casseau, public affairs officer with the Corps of Engineers’ district office in St. Louis, which is responsible for maintaining a 300-mile navigation channel along the Mississippi between Hannibal, Missouri, and Cairo, Illinois, that is at least 300 feet wide and a minimum of 9 feet deep.

“Nine feet is the channel requirement,” she said, “but what I cannot say for sure is if the (Cape Girardeau) gauge reflects the actual depth of the channel.”

The gauge, Casseau explained, measures the river stage from a point on the river bank, but does not necessarily indicate the depth of the navigation channel that is likely several feet deeper.

“For instance, when we had low water eight or nine years ago, the St. Louis gauge was measuring below zero, but barges were still going,” she said. “So the gauge may not be a reflection of the depth of the channel.”

The river bottom “is moving all the time, which is why we have dredging,” Casseau said. Because of that, the depth of the navigation channel is always fluctuating.

Wysiwyg image
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The gauge, however, is static because it’s measured from a point on the land,” she said.

If low water conditions were to threaten river navigation, the Corps of Engineers is able to augment the river level with the region’s reservoir system.

“Carlyle Lake, Shelbyville Lake, Mark Twain Lake and Rend Lake are all upstream of Cape,” she said. “Those lakes are for water control management, and we know exactly how long it takes for a drop of water to leave those reservoirs and hit Cape Girardeau.”

The forecast 10.3-foot river stage later this month at Cape Girardeau will be about a half-foot lower than this year’s previous low-water mark of 10.96 feet recorded on the Cape Girardeau gauge Oct. 18. It will also be the lowest measurement since Feb. 10, 2018, when the stage was recorded at 9.03 feet.

The lowest reading on the Cape Girardeau gauge in the past decade was Oct. 14, 2012, when the river stage was measured at 4.86 feet.

According to National Weather Service records, the lowest stages ever recorded at Cape Girardeau were 0.6 feet Jan. 15, 1909, 0.8 feet measured Feb. 1, 1902, and 1 foot recorded Dec. 27, 1897.

The Mississippi River is at a low point as seen in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
The Mississippi River is at a low point as seen in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy