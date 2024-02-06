O'FALLON, Mo. — Parts of the Mississippi River are so low from weeks of drought that barge traffic is being limited at the worst possible time -- as crop harvests begin.

Some Mississippi River communities between St. Louis and New Orleans may see record low water levels in the coming days, including Caruthersville, Missouri, and Osceola, Arkansas. The National Weather Service predicts the reading at Memphis, Tennessee, will reach its second-lowest level ever by Oct. 13.

The timing is bad. Corn and soybeans harvested in the early fall need to be moved, and barges are vital in getting the commodities from one place to another.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that normally, tows are able to move 36 barges at a time. With the water level so low, shippers have voluntarily agreed to cut that to 25 barges.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Grain Transportation Report released Thursday said that 1,890 grain barges have unloaded in New Orleans since Sept. 1, about 39% fewer than the five-year average.

A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Adrian Sainz ~ Associated Press

"The tight barge supply is problematic for grain shippers heading into harvest," the report states. "Unless barge supply improves, the increased demand for barges from grain shippers during harvest will likely put even more upward pressure on barge rates."

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher in suburban St. Louis said nearly all of the Mississippi River basin, from Minnesota through Louisiana, has seen below-normal rainfall over the past 30 days. The basin from St. Louis south has been largely dry for three months, and the forecast calls for the drought to continue, along with higher-than-normal temperatures.